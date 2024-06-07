Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 56.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,923 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $11,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ODFL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.1% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.6% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

ODFL stock traded down $5.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $169.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,683,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,942. The firm has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.45 and a 1-year high of $227.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $207.50 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $241.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.48.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

