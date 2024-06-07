Cibc World Markets Corp Has $16.84 Million Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 670.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,405 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $16,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OXY stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.08. 5,022,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,988,412. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.42. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $55.12 and a twelve month high of $71.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.94.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

