Cibc World Markets Corp Has $37.44 Million Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 183.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,387 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $37,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,457,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,208,000 after purchasing an additional 196,010 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,374,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,237,000 after acquiring an additional 248,150 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,087,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,132,000 after acquiring an additional 27,986 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,347,434,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,784,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,521,000 after acquiring an additional 46,322 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.2 %

ELV stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $541.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,100. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $550.34. The stock has a market cap of $125.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $526.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $502.19.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ELV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $621.00 to $646.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Baird R W raised shares of Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $601.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.