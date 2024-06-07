Cibc World Markets Corp Has $8.74 Million Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,197 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $8,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IPG. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 26,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance
NYSE IPG opened at $30.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.13. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $40.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.83.
Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.98%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.13.
About Interpublic Group of Companies
The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.
