Cibc World Markets Corp Has $9.37 Million Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 59.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 274,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,174 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $9,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1,242.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 114,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after buying an additional 105,537 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 44,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 127,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 57,250 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,635,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,487 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $31.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.75 and its 200-day moving average is $32.08. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.94.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,132.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

