Cibc World Markets Corp Has $90.83 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 534,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.5% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $90,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 155,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,418,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 182.0% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 93,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $173.20. 5,536,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,462,891. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $192.38. The company has a market cap of $238.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.51.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.58.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

