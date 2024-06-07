Cibc World Markets Corp Increases Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $5,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of WTW stock opened at $254.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $195.29 and a 1-year high of $278.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $258.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.75. The firm has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 10.88%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 35.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $236.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $304.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

