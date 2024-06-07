Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 104,487 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 238.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,487 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Newmont were worth $6,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth about $597,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 22.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 26,599 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.8% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 448.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 44,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 36,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 62.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmont stock opened at $42.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.84. The firm has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a PE ratio of -15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.52.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -37.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. National Bank Financial lowered Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Securities upped their target price on Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Newmont from $46.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.36.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

