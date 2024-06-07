Cibc World Markets Corp Reduces Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 633,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 447,643 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $63,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 628,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,857,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3,546.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 594,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,471,000 after acquiring an additional 578,517 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 25,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 603,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,374,000 after purchasing an additional 21,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 67,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after purchasing an additional 15,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil
In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.8 %
XOM stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.97. The company had a trading volume of 13,103,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,319,496. The stock has a market cap of $449.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.50. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.
About Exxon Mobil
Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.
