Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 2,565,528 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 70.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,085,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,565,528 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $55,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,751,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,819 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Citigroup by 1.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,051,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,710,000 after purchasing an additional 232,652 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $867,599,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,850,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,797,000 after acquiring an additional 223,206 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,113,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Price Performance

C traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.94. 8,521,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,344,967. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.25. The company has a market cap of $118.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $64.98.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 62.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.66.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Citigroup

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.