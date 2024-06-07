Ciena (CIEN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/6/2024 – Ciena was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $59.00.

6/3/2024 – Ciena had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

5/30/2024 – Ciena had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/30/2024 – Ciena was downgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $52.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $65.00.

4/12/2024 – Ciena is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

4/11/2024 – Ciena is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Ciena Stock Performance

Shares of CIEN traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,778,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,672. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 4.29. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $39.94 and a one year high of $63.24.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.80 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $199,926.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,881,601.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $175,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 230,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,543,750.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $199,926.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,881,601.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,330 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the first quarter worth $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Ciena by 339.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

