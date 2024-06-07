Circumference Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Circumference Group LLC bought a new stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 80,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,481,000. Teradata comprises approximately 2.9% of Circumference Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at $54,332,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Teradata by 616.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 617,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,874,000 after purchasing an additional 531,440 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradata by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,671,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,451,000 after purchasing an additional 496,702 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,585,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,419,000 after purchasing an additional 451,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 124.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 594,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,770,000 after buying an additional 329,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata Stock Up 0.2 %

TDC stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.24. The stock had a trading volume of 77,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,409. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.57, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.83. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $31.48 and a 1-year high of $57.73.

Insider Activity at Teradata

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Teradata had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 70.34%. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,574,849.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $609,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,574,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TDC shares. StockNews.com lowered Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Teradata from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Teradata from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Teradata

Teradata Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.