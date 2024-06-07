Circumference Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Circumference Group LLC purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 237,254 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,558,000. Benchmark Electronics comprises approximately 5.4% of Circumference Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Circumference Group LLC owned about 0.66% of Benchmark Electronics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BHE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 892,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,658,000 after acquiring an additional 30,941 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 291,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,060,000 after buying an additional 41,783 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 42.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 149,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 44,579 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 142,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BHE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 29th. Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of BHE stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.41. 29,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,167. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.76. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.66 and a 52-week high of $44.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $675.58 million during the quarter.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Benchmark Electronics

In related news, SVP Jan M. Janick sold 6,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $263,421.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,634,375.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Arvind Kamal sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $30,051.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,809.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jan M. Janick sold 6,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $263,421.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,634,375.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,560 shares of company stock valued at $688,374 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Featured Stories

