Circumference Group LLC Makes New $977,000 Investment in WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME)

Circumference Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 91,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000. WalkMe accounts for approximately 0.8% of Circumference Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WKME. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in WalkMe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in WalkMe by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. grew its holdings in WalkMe by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 39,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 21,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the third quarter valued at approximately $884,000. 70.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WKME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on WalkMe from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded WalkMe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on WalkMe from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on WalkMe from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.86.

WalkMe stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,480,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,437. WalkMe Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $13.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average of $9.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.25 and a beta of -0.01.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's AI-driven digital adoption platform helps companies to effectively navigate change brought by technology, which stack, identifies, and delivers the personalized guidance and automation.

