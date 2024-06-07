Circumference Group LLC Purchases Shares of 292,196 ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

Circumference Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 292,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,000. ON24 comprises about 1.9% of Circumference Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Circumference Group LLC owned 0.70% of ON24 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ONTF. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ON24 by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 260,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Corton Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of ON24 by 65.0% in the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 33,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 13,159 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in ON24 by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 19,905 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in ON24 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

ON24 Trading Down 0.3 %

ONTF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,382. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average is $7.10. ON24, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $9.09. The company has a market cap of $241.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.46.

Insider Activity

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $37.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.00 million. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a negative net margin of 28.35%. Analysts expect that ON24, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 9,314 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $61,658.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 364,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,931.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 9,314 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $61,658.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 364,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,931.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sharat Sharan sold 21,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $144,459.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,102,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,883,075.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,039 shares of company stock valued at $471,225 in the last quarter. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ONTF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of ON24 from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

ON24 Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

