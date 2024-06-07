Clean Energy Transition LLP Purchases New Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,160,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,553,000. Johnson Controls International makes up approximately 12.3% of Clean Energy Transition LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Clean Energy Transition LLP owned approximately 0.32% of Johnson Controls International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

JCI traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.96. 3,976,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,676,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $74.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.45.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on JCI shares. Argus downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson Controls International

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,259. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,777.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,025. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.