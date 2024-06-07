Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.6% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 508.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 56,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 47,317 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $658,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 17,514 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $3,973,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,235,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,746,532.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,758 shares of company stock valued at $25,580,826 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.95. 14,411,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,514,533. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.83 and a 12-month high of $179.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

