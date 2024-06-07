Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,041,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,974,478,000 after acquiring an additional 676,452 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,608,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,803,956,000 after acquiring an additional 605,909 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $4,595,559,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,075,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,593,025,000 after buying an additional 251,516 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,510,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,181,964,000 after acquiring an additional 306,663 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $449.79. 1,642,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,413,737. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $457.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $448.61. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $359.77 and a 12 month high of $490.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current year.

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total transaction of $50,743,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,432,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,541,179,602.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total transaction of $50,743,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,432,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,541,179,602.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total value of $4,038,043.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,940 shares in the company, valued at $26,362,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,211,936 shares of company stock valued at $1,000,536,422 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

