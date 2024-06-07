Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,516 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

FTEC stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.38. The company had a trading volume of 150,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,636. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $118.39 and a 1 year high of $164.62.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

