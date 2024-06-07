CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Stake Lessened by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,047 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.09% of CMS Energy worth $15,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tobam increased its stake in CMS Energy by 2,432.3% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMS. Barclays increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.27.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMS traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,364,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,966. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.87.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 12.83%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $122,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,682 shares in the company, valued at $5,968,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

