Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Trading Up 1.8%

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) shares rose 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $250.66 and last traded at $248.67. Approximately 3,577,457 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 12,341,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $244.20.

COIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.67.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $229.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.31. The firm has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a PE ratio of 51.31 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 226,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,382,495. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $297,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 226,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,382,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 400,433 shares of company stock worth $91,455,327 in the last 90 days. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,906,269 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $4,482,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $202,936,000. a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $147,646,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,279,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $246,250,000 after acquiring an additional 511,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $88,015,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

