Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Gap Up to $31.36

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.36, but opened at $32.57. Collegium Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $32.43, with a volume of 28,687 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COLL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on COLL

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.63. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $144.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.04 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 104.98% and a net margin of 16.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 19,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $674,279.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,476,207.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 19,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $674,279.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,845 shares in the company, valued at $4,476,207.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Garen G. Bohlin sold 28,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $936,215.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,502 shares of company stock valued at $3,540,796. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Collegium Pharmaceutical

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLL. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,174,718 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,938,000 after buying an additional 883,380 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,755,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 188.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 380,551 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after purchasing an additional 248,751 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,475.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 201,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 188,347 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 713.3% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 127,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 111,394 shares during the period.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.