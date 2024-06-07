Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.71.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CIGI. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Colliers International Group from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Colliers International Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $108.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Colliers International Group has a twelve month low of $83.38 and a twelve month high of $131.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.12 and its 200 day moving average is $115.46. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 52.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.20). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIGI. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 725,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,754,000 after purchasing an additional 182,167 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 409,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,950,000 after purchasing an additional 12,820 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 122,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,511,000 after purchasing an additional 68,479 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 10.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,797,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Colliers International Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,292,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,146,000 after buying an additional 22,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

