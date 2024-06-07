Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $145.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CIGI. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $138.71.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CIGI

Colliers International Group Price Performance

Colliers International Group stock opened at $108.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.97 and a beta of 1.53. Colliers International Group has a 1 year low of $83.38 and a 1 year high of $131.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.12 and a 200-day moving average of $115.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.03 million. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 2.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Colliers International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colliers International Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIGI. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 575.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 252.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

About Colliers International Group

(Get Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.