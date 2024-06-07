Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 237.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,559 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,108 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Comfort Systems USA worth $13,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 183,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,703,000 after buying an additional 38,955 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 98,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,181,000 after buying an additional 8,440 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,875,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $511,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FIX shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $338,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,339. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $338,884.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,339. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total transaction of $1,207,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,120.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,488 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,914 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of FIX opened at $305.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.89 and a 1 year high of $352.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 11.88%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.