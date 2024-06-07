Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Trading Up 0.6%

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $308.70 and last traded at $306.85. 63,338 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 362,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $305.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FIX shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $319.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.88%.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total value of $1,207,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,241 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,120.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total value of $1,207,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,120.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.96, for a total value of $899,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,548.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,961 shares of company stock valued at $3,522,544 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 1.2% in the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 8,552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 7.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

