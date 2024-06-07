Compass Rose Asset Management LP Purchases Shares of 420,000 Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Compass Rose Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 420,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,550,000. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 9.0% of Compass Rose Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 300.5% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE BMY traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,660,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,517,211. The company has a market cap of $84.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.91 and a 12 month high of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

