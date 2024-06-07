Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3,857.10

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3,857.10 and last traded at C$3,851.00, with a volume of 11821 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3,793.42.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSU shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Constellation Software from C$3,150.00 to C$3,800.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC upped their target price on Constellation Software from C$3,800.00 to C$4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Constellation Software from C$3,900.00 to C$4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Constellation Software from C$4,050.00 to C$4,150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,150.00 to C$4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4,008.33.

The company has a market capitalization of C$81.41 billion, a PE ratio of 100.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3,690.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3,586.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.36.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$37.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$23.21 by C$14.00. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of C$3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.22 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Software Inc. will post 111.5047198 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.378 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $5.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is presently 14.47%.

In related news, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3,762.90, for a total transaction of C$3,762,900.00. In other news, Director Claire Marie Catherine Kennedy bought 15 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3,787.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,806.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$253,737.71. Also, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3,762.90, for a total value of C$3,762,900.00. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

