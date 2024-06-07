Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 399,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $19,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 100.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,512,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,201,821,000 after acquiring an additional 48,891,984 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,419,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,049,551,000 after acquiring an additional 207,349 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 84.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,929,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $772,568,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205,757 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 79.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,359,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,666,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 93.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,733,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $634,882,000 after buying an additional 7,122,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Copart Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.47. 4,821,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,448,397. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.78 and its 200-day moving average is $52.10. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $42.41 and a one year high of $58.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,374,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

