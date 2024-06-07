Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CRBP. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $46.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $498.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.03. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $50.48.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.26. Research analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 185.5% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 559,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,946,000 after purchasing an additional 363,372 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $13,363,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $10,181,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 143.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 437,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,158,000 after purchasing an additional 257,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $7,554,000. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

