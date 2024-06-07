Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Core & Main updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Core & Main Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNM opened at $47.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. Core & Main has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $62.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNM. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Core & Main from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Core & Main from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Core & Main from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $2,975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,931. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Core & Main news, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $2,975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,931. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 5,503 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $298,427.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,158.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,191,217 in the last 90 days. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

