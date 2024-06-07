Cormark Boosts Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Price Target to C$11.50

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$10.25 to C$11.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.49% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday.
Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.
