Cormark Boosts Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Price Target to C$11.50

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$10.25 to C$11.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday.

Canaccord Genuity Group stock traded up C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$8.68. 183,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,725. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.38. Canaccord Genuity Group has a one year low of C$6.50 and a one year high of C$9.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.07. The company has a market cap of C$887.01 million, a PE ratio of -28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

