Corning (NYSE:GLW) Sets New 1-Year High at $37.52

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.52 and last traded at $37.49, with a volume of 3433375 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Corning from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.90.

Get Corning alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Corning

Corning Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.03, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.98.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,950.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,950.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $990,772.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,266.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 252,671 shares of company stock worth $8,450,971. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corning

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 232.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corning by 347.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corning

(Get Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.