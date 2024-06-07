Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Holdings Cut by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CTVA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, April 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,144.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $1,826,381.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,144.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,556 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,016 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of CTVA stock traded down $2.02 on Friday, hitting $52.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,598,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,524,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 81.01%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

