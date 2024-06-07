Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.21.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Coty from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

NYSE COTY opened at $10.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.70. Coty has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.91.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COTY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,193,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 12.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,281,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245,039 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 40.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,494,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,622 shares during the period. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,803,000. Finally, Prevatt Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,251,000. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

