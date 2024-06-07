Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Shares Gap Up to $25.84

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.84, but opened at $26.38. Credo Technology Group shares last traded at $26.71, with a volume of 277,112 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRDO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.88.

Credo Technology Group Stock Up 6.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.56 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.18.

In other Credo Technology Group news, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 20,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $503,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 704,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,709,976.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Credo Technology Group news, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $503,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 704,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,709,976.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $1,048,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 9,663,602 shares in the company, valued at $184,284,890.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 883,387 shares of company stock valued at $18,293,904. 23.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Credo Technology Group by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 293,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 47,650 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 958,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,658,000 after acquiring an additional 111,957 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 31.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,570,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993,303 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,931,000 after buying an additional 1,299,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 202,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 81,904 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

Featured Articles

