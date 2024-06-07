Critical Analysis: Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO) vs. Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH)

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) and Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Delcath Systems has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orchestra BioMed has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Delcath Systems and Orchestra BioMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delcath Systems -1,080.72% -290.07% -111.05% Orchestra BioMed -2,330.46% -70.18% -49.17%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delcath Systems 0 0 5 0 3.00 Orchestra BioMed 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Delcath Systems and Orchestra BioMed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Delcath Systems presently has a consensus target price of $20.20, indicating a potential upside of 201.94%. Orchestra BioMed has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 112.77%. Given Delcath Systems’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Delcath Systems is more favorable than Orchestra BioMed.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Delcath Systems and Orchestra BioMed’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delcath Systems $2.07 million 89.81 -$47.68 million ($2.65) -2.52 Orchestra BioMed $2.76 million 103.61 -$49.12 million ($1.48) -5.40

Delcath Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Orchestra BioMed. Orchestra BioMed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Delcath Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.1% of Delcath Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of Orchestra BioMed shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.9% of Delcath Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Orchestra BioMed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Delcath Systems beats Orchestra BioMed on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc., an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects. Its clinical development program for HEPZATO is the FOCUS clinical trial for patients with metastatic hepatic dominant Uveal Melanoma to investigate objective response rate in metastatic uveal melanoma. It also provides HEPZATO as a stand-alone medical device under the CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System trade name for Melphalan or CHEMOSAT for medical centers to treat a range of liver cancers in Europe. Delcath Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Orchestra BioMed

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company's flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension (HTN); and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease. Its products also comprise FreeHold devices and minimally invasive surgery devices. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the development and commercialization of BackBeat CNT for the treatment of HTN in patients indicated for a cardiac pacemaker; and a strategic collaboration with Terumo Medical Corporation for the development and commercialization of Virtue SAB for the treatment of coronary and peripheral artery disease. Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. is based in New Hope, Pennsylvania.

