Critical Review: Ambu A/S (AMBBY) & Its Peers

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Free Report) is one of 664 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Ambu A/S to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.2% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ambu A/S and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambu A/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ambu A/S Competitors 126 559 858 14 2.49

Earnings & Valuation

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 73.22%. Given Ambu A/S’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ambu A/S has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Ambu A/S and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ambu A/S $684.73 million $24.09 million 96.25 Ambu A/S Competitors $1.18 billion $87.81 million 45.12

Ambu A/S’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Ambu A/S. Ambu A/S is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Ambu A/S and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambu A/S 7.23% 6.80% 5.32% Ambu A/S Competitors -24.64% -46.27% -1.23%

Ambu A/S Company Profile

Ambu A/S develops, produces, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. The company offers anaesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics products. The company also offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes, rhinolaryngoscopes, duodenoscopes, cystoscopes, and display units; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products. It also provides cardiology products consisting of airway management and anaesthesia products, such as bronchoscopes, video laryngoscopes, double and single lumen tubes, endobronchial blockers, laryngeal and face masks, breathing bags, and resuscitators. In addition, the company offers extrication collars, CPR breathing barriers, video laryngoscopes, and training manikins. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

