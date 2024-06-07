CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.98-$0.99 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $958.3-$961.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $954.68 million. CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.930-4.030 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRWD. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $375.61.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $340.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $139.37 and a 1 year high of $365.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $318.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.35 billion, a PE ratio of 642.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.08.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,525,067.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 317,000 shares of company stock worth $101,229,160 over the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.