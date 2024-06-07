CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Lowered to $393.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $400.00 to $393.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.42% from the stock’s previous close.

CRWD has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $357.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.61.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $340.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $139.37 and a twelve month high of $365.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $318.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 642.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.08.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total value of $1,893,030.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,702,042.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 317,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,229,160 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

