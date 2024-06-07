CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.930-4.030 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.0 billion-$4.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.0 billion. CrowdStrike also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.93-$4.03 EPS.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $432.00 to $402.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $375.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $340.49 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $139.37 and a 52-week high of $365.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $318.06 and its 200 day moving average is $296.18. The stock has a market cap of $82.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 642.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.08.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total transaction of $1,893,030.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,702,042.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total transaction of $1,893,030.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,702,042.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total value of $4,827,467.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,851,722.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 317,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,229,160. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

