Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.07

Crown Point Energy Inc. (CVE:CWV – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as low as C$0.07. Crown Point Energy shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 1,593 shares changing hands.

Crown Point Energy Trading Down 23.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.97.

Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$8.23 million for the quarter. Crown Point Energy had a negative net margin of 36.95% and a negative return on equity of 37.17%.

Crown Point Energy Company Profile

Crown Point Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas properties in Argentina. The company holds a 100% working interest in the Cerro de Los Leones exploration concession which covers an area of 101,208 acres located in the Neuquén Basin, Argentina. It also has 34.74% non-operated working interest in the Rio Cullen, La Angostura, and Las Violetas exploitation concessions that covers an area of 489,000 gross acres in Tierra del Fuego; and 50% non-operated working interest in the Chañares Herrados exploitation concession, which covers an area of 10,057 gross acres located in the Cuyano Basin.

