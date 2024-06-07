CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 718.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,006 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in CSX were worth $9,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of CSX by 450.5% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $32.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.82.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

