Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $2.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.23.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; Sancuso, an injection for the treatment of chemotherapy treatment; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.
