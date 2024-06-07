D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) Director Emil Michael Sells 25,675 Shares

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) Director Emil Michael sold 25,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $34,661.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 937,048 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,014.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Emil Michael also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 31st, Emil Michael sold 36,353 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $47,258.90.

NYSE QBTS opened at $1.20 on Friday. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $3.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33.

D-Wave Quantum ( NYSE:QBTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QBTS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Roth Mkm raised their target price on D-Wave Quantum from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on D-Wave Quantum from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Instrumental Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 217.0% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 124,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 85,351 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc raised its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 44.7% during the first quarter. Carroll Investors Inc now owns 30,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 9,415 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 17.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,070,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 162,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

