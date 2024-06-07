Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $295.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $269.29.

Danaher stock opened at $267.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $269.11. The stock has a market cap of $198.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,908,273.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,908,273.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 46,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total transaction of $11,735,699.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,441,441.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,783 shares of company stock valued at $37,536,717. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 733.3% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

