Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $131.40 and last traded at $132.52. Approximately 4,403,123 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 8,951,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.96.

DELL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.81.

The company has a market cap of $93.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.57.

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 41,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $4,447,096.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,389,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,894,791,624.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 41,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $4,447,096.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,389,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,894,791,624.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,944,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $211,557,494.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,412,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,634,917,698.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,140,363 shares of company stock worth $567,496,872. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,595,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,054,000 after acquiring an additional 647,192 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,575,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,564,000 after acquiring an additional 197,435 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,376,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499,760 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $835,946,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,023,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

