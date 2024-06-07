Dero Trading 21.5% Higher This Week (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. In the last seven days, Dero has traded up 21.5% against the US dollar. Dero has a market capitalization of $38.70 million and $21,187.90 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can now be bought for approximately $2.70 or 0.00003909 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,162.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $482.88 or 0.00698181 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.89 or 0.00115508 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00008715 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00038981 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.83 or 0.00226750 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00056186 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.14 or 0.00084059 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,312,916 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

