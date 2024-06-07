DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) & CV (OTCMKTS:CVHL) Head to Head Contrast

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) and CV (OTCMKTS:CVHL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

DiamondRock Hospitality has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CV has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DiamondRock Hospitality and CV’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiamondRock Hospitality $1.07 billion 1.63 $86.34 million $0.36 23.19 CV $23.58 million N/A -$15.96 million N/A N/A

Profitability

DiamondRock Hospitality has higher revenue and earnings than CV.

This table compares DiamondRock Hospitality and CV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiamondRock Hospitality 7.86% 5.20% 2.64% CV N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for DiamondRock Hospitality and CV, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DiamondRock Hospitality 0 3 2 0 2.40 CV 0 0 0 0 N/A

DiamondRock Hospitality presently has a consensus target price of $10.30, suggesting a potential upside of 23.35%. Given DiamondRock Hospitality’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe DiamondRock Hospitality is more favorable than CV.

Summary

DiamondRock Hospitality beats CV on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

About CV

CV Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company. It owns finance platforms across various businesses, including small-ticket equipment financing and commercial real estate bridge lending. CV Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

