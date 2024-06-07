Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Stock Position Lifted by Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,152,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372,712 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 16.4% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC owned 0.15% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $33,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,555,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409,362 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 36,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 18,164 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,495,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 609,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,348,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,383. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $32.19. The company has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.18.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

